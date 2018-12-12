BALTIMORE (WJZ) — John Purkey III spent 37 years in the Baltimore County Fire Department. When he retired in 2012 he decided to continue to do what he loves and he bought a fire engine.

“People ask me, is that your fire engine? How do you get one? I went on Ebay and I found this engine and i said i was going to buy it. So I bought it out of Reno, Nevada, I flew out there and drove it home,” Purkey said.

Purkey spends a lot of time making free appearances in the Baltimore area because he wants to give back to the community.

“It started when I did a Golden Flight benefit at Northpoint Edgemere Yacht Club. Then I met some people who had me come down for wounded warriors. So somehow I’ve gotten involved in all these things. People have given to me so its time to give back and i enjoy doing it,” Purkey said.

The engine has flamethrowers and a snow machine. He calls the engine “Purkey’s Party Pumper” in honor of four generations of firefighters in his family.

“My father and his father organized the Violetville Fire Department back in 1906. Its been a family tradition. My brother was in the fire department and retired a few years ago and my son Randy is an EMS lieutenant in the Annapolis Fire Department,” Purkey said.

During the Christmas holidays, Purkey and his engine make toy runs for children.

“Christmas is coming up, we go around and give out candy canes with Santa in the Violetville-Lansdowne area and that’s always a lot of fun,” Purkey said.

Purkey’s Party Pumper includes murals with a patriotic theme and is considered by Purkey as a work of art.

“One side has a memorial for 9/11. The other side has the battle of 1812 and Fort McHenry. And on the back is a big eagle coming at you saying in god we trust. I’m very patriotic and I love my country and I love my flag,” Purkey said.

