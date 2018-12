SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — At least one person is injured after a car flipped over in an accident in Montgomery County.

The accident occurred in the 12000 block of Connecticut Avenue near Atherton Drive in Silver Spring.

Investigators said one person was extricated from the car, and they were taken to the hospital as a trauma patient.

It is not clear at this time how the car flipped.

