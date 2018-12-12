By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lots of clouds and some sun Wednesday as the area got into the mid-40s, which is normal for this day in December.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun again Thursday with highs again in the low to mid-40s.

Rain will move in later Friday and may linger into most of Saturday with milder air as well.

By Sunday, lingering clouds and some drizzle is likely and it’ll be a bit cooler.

There will be more of a gradual clearing on tap by later Monday.

