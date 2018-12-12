  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — And again we have rain in a weekend forecast. I am thinking that the majority of the 52 weekends this year have featured rain. Steady rain, or scattered rain, or almost guaranteed afternoon thunderstorms. Look I get it, (as do you), this is nature and we are all along for the ride. The Earth itself runs the show, we are all bozo’s on the bus. But how do you not just throw up your hands and say, “ENOUGH!”

Now we have added possible steady rain Sunday morning, with spotty rain possible into the early to mid afternoon Sunday.

Of course yesterday Denise Koch told me, on the air, (as only Denise with tongue in cheek can), “I watch the Ravens every week but I am going to my first Ravens game of the year Sunday and it better not rain!” On air I say, “D, no issue the forecast looks solid.”  Memo to self,…The Earth itself runs the show. I will be avoiding Denise today, tomorrow, Friday, ..maybe into 2019.

MB!

