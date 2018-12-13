BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chopper 13 was over the scene of a fatal shooting South Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a parking lot in the unit block of Reedbird Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they saw a 25-year-old woman seated inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Social Services building.

Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation.

This is the 260th shooting death in Baltimore this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

