  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Autism, Montgomery County Schools

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a child with special needs was supposed to be dropped off in a Maryland suburb of Washington, but instead ended up riding a bus all the way to Baltimore.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Derek Turner tells news outlets that the boy was picked up at Rockville High School on Wednesday, and was supposed to be dropped off in Silver Spring, around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Baltimore. Turner says it’s unclear whether the bus didn’t stop in Silver Spring or the child didn’t get off at his stop.

Turner says the child is on the autism spectrum, and may not have been able to express the problem. He was eventually reunited with his parents.

Turner says a program allows Baltimore students to attend Montgomery County schools.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s