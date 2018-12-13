BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could you keep yourself from touching a smartphone for an entire year?

Vitaminwater is challenging consumers to go 365 days without their smartphone for a $100,000 prize.

Participants in the challenge are asked to post a photo to Twitter or Instagram telling Vitaminwater why they need to take a break from their smartphone and what they would do with all of the newly-freed-up time.

For more rules and information, visit their website.

