  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Vitaminwater

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could you keep yourself from touching a smartphone for an entire year?

Vitaminwater is challenging consumers to go 365 days without their smartphone for a $100,000 prize.

Participants in the challenge are asked to post a photo to Twitter or Instagram telling Vitaminwater why they need to take a break from their smartphone and what they would do with all of the newly-freed-up time.

For more rules and information, visit their website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s