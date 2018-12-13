GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A manhunt is underway in Garrett County where both Maryland and Pennslyvania State police departments are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

According to Maryland State Police, the suspect is believed to be involved in two armed bank robberies Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect is a man who was wearing dark-colored jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, a dark hat and dark framed glasses.

They believe he was driving a blue Kia Forte.

The suspect has been identified as Charles Gibson Jr, 57, of Pennsylvania.

Troopers responded to the first armed robbery around 10 a.m. at First United Bank, in the 800-block of First Avenue, in Friendsville.

An hour later, troopers responded to a call for an armed robbery at M&T Bank in the 100 block of Main Street in Grantsville.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the banks and gave employees a note that said he had a gun. No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

After a short while, Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset County saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. The drive refused and bailed.

Police continue to search for the suspect with K9 units and Maryland State troopers.

The investigation continues.

