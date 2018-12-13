BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’re headed to the stadium to watch a game — and a huge part of that is the food.

But have you ever wondered what might be in that food and if the food was safe?

ESPN’s Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. — baseball, football, basketball and hockey — and have ranked them from best to worst.

The inspection reports are from 2016 and 2017, and of those stadiums 28 percent showed high-level violations. One showed the threat of food-borne illnesses.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, ranked 23rd, has had two major violations, rodent activity noted on March 21, 2017 in the warehouse. There was also a violation related to lack of running water.

At M&T Bank Stadium, ranked 12th, there have been a number of violations — including a broken cooler, odor from the sewer system and brown hot water. All of the violations were in the summer of 2017.

Capital One Arena didn’t have enough data to be included in ESPN’s report.

