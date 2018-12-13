BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Soaring high above the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Troupe Vertigo performs an interpretation of the Nutcracker.

“We get the opportunity to do it with circus and dance and with the amazing live orchestra of the Baltimore Symphony, so it’s really merging so many different art forms,” said Aloysia Gavre, Troupe Vertigo artistic director.

Troupe Vertigo is an innovative team of artists that fascinate audiences with their aerial stunts, combining circus acts, dance and theatre.

“The hall is extraordinary, all the height we have for flying and growing the Christmas tree is challenging but extraordinary,” Gavre said.

The acrobats share the stage with the Baltimore Symphony to present the nutcracker re-imagined.

“I think it could be considered aerial ballet in many cases but it’s such a treat to see this complete reinterpretation,” said Nicholas Hersh, BSO associate conductor.

Cirque Nutcracker will perform at the Meyerhoff from December 14-16.

