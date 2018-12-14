BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are searching for two suspects after a break-in in Canton.

Police said a porch camera captured the getaway- in the 600 block of South Port Street. The robbery happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers said a homeowner was trying to stop the suspects from driving away when they hit him with the car and took off.

Police said the suspects got away with about $1,400 worth of items.

