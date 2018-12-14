ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county has decided to expand its dockless bike program after a series of public hearings.

WTOP-FM reported Friday that Montgomery County expanded the dockless bike program to North Bethesda.

It follows a pilot program with dockless bikes in Silver Spring and Takoma Park that started in August of 2017.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation says the expansion to North Bethesda involves just one dockless electric bike operator, Lime, and it does not include electric scooters.

A report says riders took about 18,000 trips during a six-month period.

It says 15 percent of those trips ended outside of the pilot boundaries and seven percent of bikes during a six-week observation period were parked inappropriately, causing an obstruction.

