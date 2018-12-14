FORESTVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials said a two vehicle crash in Prince George’s County left one person dead.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to a report of the crash around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. The accident happened in the center median on the outer loop of Interstate 495 at MD 414.

A 40-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed a black Toyota Sequoia struck the rear of a burgundy Kia Optima. Both vehicles then traveled off the road into the median. The Kia Optima ended up on top of the guardrail and it’s driver was the deceased victim.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 46-year-old Charles Smith. Smith and a female passenger were taken to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Officials said Smith was arrested at the hospital for assaulting a security guard, disorderly conduct and impeding a criminal investigation. He was later released but police said charges are pending following the conclusion of the investigation.

Alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash. The deceased victim’s identity is being withheld until their next of kin is notified.

