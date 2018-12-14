HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating the homicide of a man who died in September of complications from gunshot wounds he sustained nearly a decade earlier.

According to police, 24-year-old Jason Armetta was at a birthday party Feb. 15, 2009 in the 7300 block of Parkway Drive South, when three unknown men came in and got into an argument with Armetta.

One of the men pulled out a gun during the argument and shot Armetta before leaving.

Officers responded to the area at 12:58 a.m. where they saw Armetta suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment.

Since being shot, Armetta continued to receive medical care throughout the years for his injuries.

Armetta eventually died Sept. 28, 2018.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Armetta’s death was caused by complications from his 2009 gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731 or (410) 222-4700 if they wish to remain anonymous.

