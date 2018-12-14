  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital are seeking two suspects they say chased a 15-year-old boy into an apartment stairwell and then shot him to death.

D.C. Metro police Chief Peter Newsham said detectives are reviewing surveillance video near the Washington, D.C.-Maryland border where the shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the attack and found the teen with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities didn’t immediately release his identity.

Police say the two masked men ran off after the attack. Newsham says the department is asking for the public to report any information about the shooting. He says the attack just “doesn’t make any sense.”

