BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury late Thursday returned a second superseding indictment, charging 19 Baltimore men for a federal drug conspiracy and related firearms charges.

Those charged in the indictment are:

Calvin Matthews, a.k.a. “Billy” and “Wayne,” age 39;

Waymond Richard, a.k.a. “Squirt,” “Slim,” and “Thugga,” age 24;

Branden Jones, a.k.a. “BR,” age 20;

Isadore White, a.k.a. “Hatch” and “Nook,” age 21;

Nelson Adibe, a.k.a. “Rock” and “Rockhead,” age 54;

Shanee Burtwell, age 35;

Murray Ray, a.k.a. “Mario,” age 21;

Randolph Evans, a.k.a. “Buddha” and “Booda,” age 26;

Nol Johnson, a.k.a. “Pookie,” age 28;

Kenneth Jones, a.k.a. “Hammer,” age 26;

Darnell Sullivan, a.k.a. “50,” age 23;

Yaunike Hilton-Bey, a.k.a. “Neek,” age 21;

Elijah Davis, a.k.a. “Gusto,” age 22;

Malik Cauthorne, a.k.a. “Smoke,” age 24;

Arthur Snowden, a.k.a. “Weechy,” age 38;

Devron Towson, age 27;

Rashawn Cooper, age 20;

Deondre Pederson, a.k.a. “Jim,” age 23; and

Daveon Mcfadden, a.k.a. “Dee,” age 20.

According to the 19-count indictment, the defendants allegedly conspired to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and 400 grams of fentanyl.

The indictment also alleges that seven of the defendants conspired to use and carry a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking.

Six of those seven people are alleged to be previously convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, the defendants all face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for the drug conspiracy.

Matthews, Richard, White, Ray, Davis, Towson and Cooper each face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the firearms conspiracy and all but Ray, also face a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Matthews, Richard, Ray and Cooper face a mandatory minimum of five years of and up to life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Matthews, Richard, Ray and Cooper each face a maximum of 20 years in prison for distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.