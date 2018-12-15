BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued in parts of Maryland going until early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain is falling over the area, and will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas issued for flood warnings include:

Southeastern Carroll County in north-central Maryland

Baltimore City in northern Maryland

Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland

Howard County in central Maryland

Western Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will be in effect until 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Some other locations that may experience flooding include:

Baltimore

Columbia

Severn

Pikesville

Cockeysville

Elkridge

Baltimore-Washington Airport

Glen Burnie

Ellicott City

Towson

Catonsville

Woodlawn

Odenton

Randallstown

Parkville

Owings Mills

Eldersburg

Carney

Milford Mill

Reisterstown

Drivers are urged to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads and to be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook