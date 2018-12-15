FLOOD WARNING:Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Baltimore City in Md. until 6:30 a.m. Sunday
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued in parts of Maryland going until early Sunday morning.

Heavy rain is falling over the area, and will cause flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The areas issued for flood warnings include:

  • Southeastern Carroll County in north-central Maryland
  • Baltimore City in northern Maryland
  • Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland
  • Howard County in central Maryland
  • Western Baltimore County in northern Maryland

The warning will be in effect until 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Some other locations that may experience flooding include:

  • Baltimore
  • Columbia
  • Severn
  • Pikesville
  • Cockeysville
  • Elkridge
  • Baltimore-Washington Airport
  • Glen Burnie
  • Ellicott City
  • Towson
  • Catonsville
  • Woodlawn
  • Odenton
  • Randallstown
  • Parkville
  • Owings Mills
  • Eldersburg
  • Carney
  • Milford Mill
  • Reisterstown

Drivers are urged to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads and to be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

