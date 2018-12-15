BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jacquelyn Smith had planned to attend her son’s graduation in California this week. Instead, her family met in Rhode Island for her funeral.

Remembered as a loving mother, wife and daughter, 54-year-old Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death after helping a panhandler in East Baltimore on December 1.

Good Samaritan Stabbed To Death In Baltimore City

“All I can think about is they hurt my baby, there was no need,” said Anna Trisvane, Jacquelyn’s mother.

88-year-old Trisvane lives in Providence, Rhode Island. She last saw her daughter on Thanksgiving Day.

“She loved music, she loved poetry, she was just a happy little child,” Trisvane said.

It has been two weeks since Jacquelyn was murdered, and police are still searching for the suspects.

Her husband, Keith Smith, said they were driving home after celebrating his daughter’s birthday when they stopped to help a woman asking for money, holding what appeared to be a baby, when his wife rolled down the window to help the panhandler, another man ran up to the car and stabbed Smith in the chest.

“So, for the cowards that took my wife’s life, I hope it was worth it. Because you’re going to answer to that one day, you’re gonna answer to it,” Keith said.

Smith lived in Aberdeen and worked as an electrical engineer for the Department of Defense.

Her funeral was held Saturday in her hometown of Providence, Rhode Island.

“Oh my God she was such a good mother, her sons called me and said ‘She was the best woman there ever was, she was the best mother there ever was,'” Trisvane said.

“She was everything to me, we called each other soulmates,” Keith said.

Police are still searching for the two suspects in this investigation. Anyone with information should contact Baltimore City Police.

