Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Baltimore County, Dundalk, Shipping Place

BALTIMORE COUNTY –  Baltimore County Fire say a two-alarm apartment fire that broke out in Dundalk is now under control.

Firefighters were dispatched to the unit block of Shipping Place around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

County officials say two people were transported to local hospitals with injuries. One priority 1 patient went to Johns Hopkins Bayview and a priority 3 went to Franklin Square Hospital.

The fire was placed under control as of noon.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to update this story.

