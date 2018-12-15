BALTIMORE COUNTY – Baltimore County Fire say a two-alarm apartment fire that broke out in Dundalk is now under control.

Firefighters were dispatched to the unit block of Shipping Place around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

County officials say two people were transported to local hospitals with injuries. One priority 1 patient went to Johns Hopkins Bayview and a priority 3 went to Franklin Square Hospital.

The fire was placed under control as of noon.

