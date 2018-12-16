FLOOD WARNING:Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Baltimore City in Md. until 6:30 a.m. Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Garrison Boulevard, Homicide

BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in the Forest Park neighborhood that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard around 10:34 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s