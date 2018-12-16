BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in the Forest Park neighborhood that left a man dead.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Garrison Boulevard around 10:34 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers located the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.