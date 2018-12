UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood warning for Prince George’s County through 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The warning comes after a weekend of rain in Maryland.

Her timing isn't ideal but after a gray and wet weekend, Mother Nature has decided to dish up some sunshine and dry weather for the first few days of the work week. #WeWouldHavePreferredItThisWeekendButWellTakeWhatWeCanGet #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/O3Mj8se0W5 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 17, 2018

At 6 p.m. Sunday, reporting gauges indicate flooding will continue along the Western Branch in and around Upper Marlboro.

Officials warn resident to be wary of high water areas and to turn around.

