TOWSON, Md (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police believe they’ve solved a hit-and-run crash that killed a Towson University student last weekend.

On Sunday, police announced charges against a 36-year-old man from Rosedale.

Man Arrested And Charged In Towson Student’s Hit-And-Run

Man Badahur Gurung is charged in with striking 20-year-old Mzi Ncube as he crossed Charles Street Saturday night and and leaving him to die.

Police arrested Gurung Sunday after an urgent, week-long search for the driver of a grey Toyota Tundra.

“They continued their investigation and was able to connect evidence that linked this driver to actually being responsible for being in the car during this fatal crash and not remaining at the scene,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

It’s at least some closure for the Ncube family, who’s still planning Mzi’s funeral.

“We don’t harbor any anger at this moment in time,” said Zolani Ncube, Mzi’s sister.

His four sisters tell WJZ they want Gurung to take responsibility and spare them the pain of a long, drawn-out trial.

“For the community to have done all this,” Zolani added, “and then for him to not just stand up and say, guys, I’m sorry, I messed up. would mess me up.”

Still, they’re astounded by the support they’ve received.

A vigil at Towson University last week drew out hundreds of people and dozens more from all over the world have filled their home.

“We’re so humbled and we’re so thankful and we want to make sure that everyone knows that,” Nomazwe Ncube said.

A young student’s devastated family finding comfort, as the man accused of killing behind the wheel will soon find himself in front of a judge.

Gurung is being held without bond.

“Whereas our brother has now passed away, seeing other people feel like he has inspired them to do better and to grow and be better,” Nomazwe said. “We keep saying, that’s his legacy.”

The family is planning Mzi’s funeral.

“We were never alone during this whole process and that’s what I feel comforted by,” Ziphe Ncube said.

