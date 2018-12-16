ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A person and their two dogs were rescued in Anne Arundel County Sunday after they got trapped in high water.

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun, spoke to fire officials in Anne Arundel County, who said rescuers were called to the 900 block of Patuxent Road in Odenton.

No one was injured.

Those dogs were the only water rescues Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a llama had to be rescued in Baltimore County.

WJZ did call Anne Arundel Fire for comment, we’re waiting to hear back.

This story is developing and WJZ will have more information when it becomes available.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook