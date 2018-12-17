GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for two suspects in two separate incidents in Glen Burnie, an attempted commercial robbery and a commercial robbery in the last week.

The attempted commercial robbery occurred on December 13 at around 11:27 p.m., when officers responded for an attempted commercial robbery at the Royal Farms located at 7201 B&A Boulevard in Glen Burnie.

A man entered the store, showed an edged weapon and demanded money from the register.

The clerk refused and the suspect fled the store. Officers searched the area with the assistance of a police K-9 unit but were not able to locate the suspect. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a man around 20-30 years old, 5’10”, with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.

A commercial robbery was reported Sunday at around 7:01 p.m. when officers responded to a robbery at 5th Avenue Liquors located at 508 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. A man entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.

The clerk gave him the money and the suspect fled on foot. Officers searched the area with a police K-9 unit and a helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect is a man in his 30s with a stocky build. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on either suspects to call police immediately.

