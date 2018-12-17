WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A mother is desperately looking for her daughter’s missing stuffed kitten after it got lost on a flight to Reagan Airport in DC.

According to Twitter user, K Bennett, the kitten went missing on an American Airlines flight from Dallas that landed at Reagan on Nov. 20.

@dcairports long shot – can you RT this? Trying to find my daughter’s beloved stuffed animal lost en route to DCA. @AmericanAir is helping and I’m trying to see if another passenger brought Pepper home and is trying to reunite. pic.twitter.com/9uJ6wtsay2 — K Bennett (@KEB22032) December 17, 2018

The flight made a stop at O’Hare in Chicago.

The 10-year-old girl’s mom is hoping another passenger found Pepper, her daughter’s beloved friend, and is trying to reunite them.

The 5-year-old Pepper is six-inches long.

Reagan Airport did see the tweet and said they would be looking and asked for others on Twitter to tell them if they spotted it.

We are on the hunt for a missing stuffed kitten! If you've seen her, please let us know! https://t.co/4JhGghibgy — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) December 17, 2018

If you find the kitten, let Reagan Airport officials know or tweet the mother.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook