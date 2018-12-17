WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A mother is desperately looking for her daughter’s missing stuffed kitten after it got lost on a flight to Reagan Airport in DC.
According to Twitter user, K Bennett, the kitten went missing on an American Airlines flight from Dallas that landed at Reagan on Nov. 20.
The flight made a stop at O’Hare in Chicago.
The 10-year-old girl’s mom is hoping another passenger found Pepper, her daughter’s beloved friend, and is trying to reunite them.
The 5-year-old Pepper is six-inches long.
Reagan Airport did see the tweet and said they would be looking and asked for others on Twitter to tell them if they spotted it.
If you find the kitten, let Reagan Airport officials know or tweet the mother.
