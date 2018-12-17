BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore Monday night.

According to police, officers went to the unit block of Gilmore Street for a report of a shooting at 6:31 p.m.

There they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers believe she was a victim in the 200 block of North Warwick when she was shot. Then she was driven to Gilmore Street.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

