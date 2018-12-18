BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After spending nearly three decades in prison, a Baltimore City man was set free Tuesday after it was revealed he was wrongfully convicted for a murder in 1992.

Clarence Shipley’s first act as a free man was to hug his mother in a long embrace, sporting a smile from ear to ear.

Shipley says he holds no ill will towards the eyewitness that pointed him out in the first place. He’s just happy to be home for the holidays.

Shipley left the courthouse Tuesday night after Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Geller granted a joint petition that made it official so that all charges would be dropped against him.

It was back in 1992 that Shipley was convicted of the murder of Kevin Smith based on eyewitness testimony in a photo array.

The investigation revealed that it was bad intel and that Shipley’s photo should have never been part of the array in the first place.

Authorities say, despite evidence that pointed to the real killer, a man named Larry Davis, the case never got pursued.

Eventually, once the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office and the University of Baltimore Innocence Project got involved, they were able to turn the case around to get the Shipley’s release.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook