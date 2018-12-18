BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Uber users are going to BWI Airport more than any other Baltimore-area destination.

The ride-sharing company is out with its most popular drop-off destinations of the year.

Besides the airport, other travel hubs such as Penn Station and the Greyhound Bus station in South Baltimore made the list.

Downtown and Harbor East hotels were also common drop-off spots, along with Horseshoe Casino, Towson Town Center and Camden Yards.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook