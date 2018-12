BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chipotle wants people to wrap their presents like a burrito this holiday season.

The chain is selling limited edition wrapping paper in two styles- salsa and guacamole.

If gift-givers really want their presents to be burrito-inspired, the Mexican-style restaurant is also selling aluminum foil gift paper.

Each roll costs $14. A whole set including bows and gift bags costs $50.

