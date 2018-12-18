  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s condition is unknown after he was hospitalized Tuesday night following a home invasion that saw him shot multiple times.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Ash Street at 8:21 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

According to police, the suspects went into the home demanding money before one of them shot the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

