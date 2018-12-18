PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 44-acre lodge and waterpark may be coming soon to Cecil County, according to a report.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, officials in Perryville and Cecil County said Monday they are close to finishing a deal for a $200 million Great Wolf Lodge on a site in the town next to Hollywood Casino Perryville.

The resort company would build a 500-room resort on 44 acres adjacent to the casino in Chesapeake Overlook, according to the Sun.

The project would create 450 to 600 jobs if it’s completed by the summer of 2022, they said.

This story is developing.

