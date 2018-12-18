  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — An internet troll who harassed a black college student with racist messages on social media has agreed to a court settlement requiring him to get “anti-hate training,” apologize in writing and on video and publicly renounce white supremacy.

Tuesday’s settlement agreement would resolve Taylor Dumpson’s claims against one of the defendants she sued in April over an online harassment campaign orchestrated by a neo-Nazi website publisher.

The “troll storm” started after she became the first black woman to serve as American University’s student government president.

Her suit says The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin directed his site’s readers to cyberbully her.

Dumpson sued Anglin and two people who harassed her.

Her settlement agreement is with Evan James McCarty, who posted online under a pseudonym.

Anglin hasn’t responded to the suit.

