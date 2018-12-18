BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The state commission exploring the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force scandal held a meeting in Baltimore on Tuesday.

The panel listened to testimony from Baltimore’s lead public defender who leads the office’s special litigation section focused on police misconduct issues.

Last week the Public Defender’s Office condemned another officer who admitted to police misconduct while working with Gun Trace Task Force Leader, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.

The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors are dragging their feet on reversing convictions involving corrupt officers.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says it is prioritizing public safety and reviewing the cases carefully to see if they can be maintained.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook