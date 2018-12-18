  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Snapchat, UMBC, University of Maryland Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (AP) — A University of Maryland, Baltimore County student has been arrested on child pornography charges.

21-year-old Jake Tyler Patterson was arrested Friday on the university’s campus and has been suspended from the school.

21-Year-Old Arrested On UMBC Campus For Sexually Soliciting Minors On Snapchat

Frederick County Sheriff’s Detective Timothy Moore Jr. told news outlets Patterson posed as a 16-year-old girl on Snapchat.

Charging documents say he offered a 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy nude pictures of an apparent teen girl and gift cards, in exchange for pictures of the victims.

Moore says Patterson used Snapchat’s “quick add” feature to find boys and threatened to release their photos if they blocked him. The sheriff’s office was tipped off by one boy’s mother.

Patterson’s bail is set at $25,000. If he posts it, he can’t have internet access.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

