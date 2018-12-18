COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect.

A female UMD student reported to police Monday at around 12:09 p.m. that she was walking back to her residence when the suspect approached her near the Chapel and began to walk with her.

During the walk, the suspect allegedly touched the woman inappropriately in a sexual manner.

The student left the area and called the police.

The suspect was last seen in the 8400 block of Baltimore Avenue, College Park, Md.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is strongly encouraged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or e-mail investigations@umpd.umd.edu . Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

