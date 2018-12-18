Filed Under:Baltimore, College Park, Local TV, Sex Offense, UMD, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect.

A female UMD student reported to police Monday at around 12:09 p.m. that she was walking back to her residence when the suspect approached her near the Chapel and began to walk with her.

During the walk, the suspect allegedly touched the woman inappropriately in a sexual manner.

The student left the area and called the police.

The suspect was last seen in the 8400 block of Baltimore Avenue, College Park, Md.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is strongly encouraged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or e-mail investigations@umpd.umd.edu . Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s