GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Salvation Army bell ringer is likely to face criminal charges after he allegedly ingested PCP and assaulted a customer outside a Walmart.

The incident happened Dec. 12, in Germantown.

Officers were called to the store after 40-year-old David Kelley allegedly stopped collecting donations and licked vials that appeared to contain oil.

Witnesses say Kelley appeared agitated, shouted obscenities, and hit a customer in the face shortly after.

