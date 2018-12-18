  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seasonal is a good thing. By that I mean the expected day and night time temps. The normals this date are 44/25. That is the exact predicted temperatures for this day/night. As we move toward Christmas I think it is important to move beyond, yet, another slug of rain Thursday afternoon, through most of Friday, and look at how “seasonal” conditions will be as we move deep into the holiday season itself.

A big weekend is coming up. Tons of running around and holiday parties. And thank the ghost of Christmas present last weekend’s monsoon is not happening this weekend too. As a Christmas elf I know might say, “OY!”

Usually we see weather like this, and if you have just moved to the area, understand our Winter-like feel won’t really hit until we get into January. Then it is 90 days of a lump of coal in your weather stocking.

Have at it, have fun, and be safe!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s