BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seasonal is a good thing. By that I mean the expected day and night time temps. The normals this date are 44/25. That is the exact predicted temperatures for this day/night. As we move toward Christmas I think it is important to move beyond, yet, another slug of rain Thursday afternoon, through most of Friday, and look at how “seasonal” conditions will be as we move deep into the holiday season itself.

A big weekend is coming up. Tons of running around and holiday parties. And thank the ghost of Christmas present last weekend’s monsoon is not happening this weekend too. As a Christmas elf I know might say, “OY!”

Usually we see weather like this, and if you have just moved to the area, understand our Winter-like feel won’t really hit until we get into January. Then it is 90 days of a lump of coal in your weather stocking.

Have at it, have fun, and be safe!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook