BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an afternoon murder in West Baltimore after a 25-year-old man is shot and killed.

Police say this marks the 298th homicide of 2018.

Officers were on patrol when they found a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Presstman Street.

The victim had gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

