BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Alabama tour that was expected in Baltimore on Feb. 2 will be rescheduled for a later date in 2019.

According to Royal Farms Arena, the ALABAMA: 50th Anniversary Tour is being rescheduled to Nov. 22, 2019.

All tickets purchased for the Feb. 2 date will be honored on the new date.

To purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com, or call Ticketmaster Outlets, 1-800-745-3000

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook