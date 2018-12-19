BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is holding its second gun buyback Wednesday, as it nears its way toward 300 homicides for the fourth straight year.

A spike in gun violence has Baltimore’s Mayor Catherine Pugh demanding change to turn the City around.

“I said put down the guns, this is unconscionable, this is not what we want for Baltimore, when we have all these positive things going on, it makes it very difficult to elevate the conversation around,” Pugh said.

This comes as shootings surged this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, five men were shot near the corner of Park Heights and Shirley Avenue.

Quintuple Shooting Outside Deli In NW Baltimore

“What we are hoping is that someone in the community either saw something, heard something and they will come forward,” said Jeremy Silbert, with Baltimore City Police. “In addition to talking to people, our detectives will also check to see if any of the cameras in the area, whether they picked up the entire incident or any portion that could help detectives,”

The victims, men 18 to 63, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Store Owner Shot And Killed On Store Block Saturday Night

Over the weekend, a store owner was killed and a teacher was held at gunpoint.

Until 8 p.m. Wednesday night, at the McElderry Park Community Center, anyone can anonymously turn in a legal or illegal gun. In exchange, they will receive between $25 and $50.

There will also be another chance Friday at the Perkins Square Baptist Church.

