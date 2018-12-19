  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSurvivor
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Gilbert Sandler, Local TV, Talkers, The Baltimore Sun, WYPR

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man known for his old stories about Baltimore died Wednesday from a battle with cancer.

Gilbert Sandler, 95, was featured in The Baltimore Sun and on WYPR-FM regularly for his nostalgic stories about the city.

“His stories were funny, entertaining and hopeful. He himself was a delight. We loved to kid and laugh,” Anthony Brandon, WYPR manager, told the Sun.

According to the Sun, Sandler ran an advertising agency before writing for The Evening Sun.

Gilbert Sandler Baltimores Storyteller Gilbert Sandler Dies At 95

Gilbert Sandler. Photo by The Baltimore Sun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s