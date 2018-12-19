BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man known for his old stories about Baltimore died Wednesday from a battle with cancer.

Gilbert Sandler, 95, was featured in The Baltimore Sun and on WYPR-FM regularly for his nostalgic stories about the city.

“His stories were funny, entertaining and hopeful. He himself was a delight. We loved to kid and laugh,” Anthony Brandon, WYPR manager, told the Sun.

According to the Sun, Sandler ran an advertising agency before writing for The Evening Sun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook