EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Police charged an Edgewood High School student with assault after she sprayed pepper spray in her school.

The school resource officer assigned to Edgewood High School was alerted at around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to an altercation that had happened in a bathroom at the school.

A 16-year-old girl targeted another girl and sprayed pepper spray in her direction, according to police.

Two other girls, both Edgewood High School students, were in the bathroom at the time and were also exposed to pepper spray.

All students were treated by the school nurse.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged as a juvenile with three counts of second-degree assault, weapon on school property and disturbing school operations.

