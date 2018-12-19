  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama spent part of his Wednesday visiting sick children at Children’s National in DC.

According to a post by the hospital, Obama dressed in jeans, a sweater and a Santa cap, visited families and children receiving treatment.

“Who said the Grinch stole Christmas? Our patients and their families received a huge holiday surprise when Barack Obama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients! Thank you so much for visiting!,” Children’s posted.

Obama was greeted by loud cheers by hospital staff and patients as they sang “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

“I just want to say thank you to all of you guys.” Obama said. “I had a chance to talk to the wonderful kids and their families and at a time that’s obviously tough for folks and as a dad of two girls I can only imagine. In that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand — that’s the most important thing there is. What a great reminder of what the holiday season is all about.”

Obama met with families and kids, giving hugs and gifts to the children in the hospital.

Last week, First Lady Melania Trump read Christmas stories to children at the hospital.

