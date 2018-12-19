HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — You could be sipping on a new beer this New Year’s Eve.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is bringing in 2019 with a special, mystery beer.

But there is a catch, you’ll be sipping that beer at 7 p.m.- rather than midnight.

That’s because the Halethorpe brewery is introducing the new beer when the clock strikes midnight in Dublin! Everyone at the New Year’s Eve event will get to try the mystery beer for free, but only until 9 p.m., when the brewery closes.

