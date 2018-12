BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS) — The internet went a little crazy Wednesday after Macaulay Culkin tweeted his new ad for Google — which throwsback to his “Home Alone” days.

Kevin McCallister had to fend off two bumbling burglars all alone on Christmas in the iconic 1990 movie “Home Alone.”

If only he had Google Assistant.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

In the commercial, Google recreates scenes from the classic movie with Culkin, while he asks for Assistant’s help.

