ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating after reports a man innapropraitely touched a young girl at the Rockville Memorial Library.

Police say the man approached the 5-year-old in the children’s section around 6 p.m. on Saturday, pulled down her pants and touched her.

After reviewing surveillance video, police noticed a potential suspect lingering in and around the children’s section.

He’s described as a white man with a thin goatee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

