BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County porch pirate has been caught, or at least- identified.

Thanks to an anonymous tip from the community, deputies have identified a man on December 14 for directing his daughter to steal a package off the porch of a home in Bel Air.

He has been identified as Gary Martin Smith, 46, of Abingdon. Once caught, he will be charged with theft under $100, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fourth-degree burglary.

Deputies were first notified of the incident December 2.

Smith was in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air on November 30 at around 4 p.m. when he reportedly told his 5-year-old daughter to steal the package off the porch of a home on the block.

The package contained a pair of boots.

Video of the theft was posted on Harford County Police’s Facebook page on December 7.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Child Steals Package From Maryland Home’s Porch

The deputy handling the case received an anonymous tip, identifying the girl in the video, which led to her father’s identification.

A warrant has been issued for Smith’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

