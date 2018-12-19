  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-hour deliver for Amazon customers in the Baltimore area resumed Tuesday.

This comes more than a month after a deadly tornado tore through an Amazon facility in Southeast Baltimore.

A storm on Nov. 2 spawned an EF-1 tornado that caused a wall to collapse. Two workers were killed. They were identified as 54-year-old Andrew Lindsay and Israel Espana Argote. No age was provide for Argote.

Amazon suspended “Prime Now” in the region while repairs were made.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reported an email was sent to customers confirming the two-hour delivery service had resumed.

