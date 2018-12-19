BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens organization and its players announced collectively they are donating $200,000 to nine different Baltimore organizations through the team’s Social Justice Program, a press release said Tuesday afternoon.

This is the third gifting from this fund, according to the Ravens, which has now awarded $500,000 to the Baltimore community this year.

“As players, we understand our platform and how it can be used to direct change in a positive way,” Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. “Our connection with the Baltimore community runs deep, and it is very important to us to not only provide financial assistance but also our physical time and effort. It is our privilege to support so many people through these partnerships with great civic programs and law enforcement.”

The recipients include:

Baltimore City Police Department Bridges Program Collaborative Explorers Program Police Commissioner’s Basketball League

Bridges Baltimore

Center for Urban Families

Next One Up

Outward Bound

PeacePlayers

Sutton Scholars High School Enrichment Program

Throughout the previous donations through the Ravens Social Justice Program, nearly $200,000 went to Baltimore City Public Schools toward the cost of upgrading heating and air conditioning units at Lakewood Elementary School.

They have also donated in the past to $100,000 to Job Opportunities Task Force to support the program’s work, including Project Jump Start, a construction training program designed to assist low-wage, low-skill Baltimore City residents.

