SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on scene of an accident involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and a firetruck in Severna Park.

Chopper 13 was over the scene of the accident at Evergreen Road and Benfield Road.

Around 3:45 p.m. a fire engine from the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company was responding to a priority medical call when it somehow collided with the mail carrier truck.

Initially the USPS truck was overturned, but crews set it upright.

There are no reports of injuries, only damages to the vehicle.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

